GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fifty years after the release of its self-titled debut album, Aerosmith is hitting the road for one last time, including a stop in Michigan.

The legendary rock band announced the dates for its “Peace Out” tour on Monday. The tour starts in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and wraps up in Montreal on January 26. The Black Crowes will tour alongside Aerosmith has the band’s opening act.

The band will be in Chicago on Sept. 15 and at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 18.

General ticket sales will open at 10 a.m. ET on Friday through Ticketmaster.

According to “The Concert Database,” Aerosmith hasn’t performed in Michigan since an August 2015 stop at Van Andel Arena.

When Aerosmith heads out on its final tour, the band will do so without a founding member: drummer Joey Kramer. Kramer has been in and out of the lineup for several years now, stemming from a shoulder injury that forced him to step away from the band in 2019.

According to Rolling Stone, Kramer wanted to return to play on a Grammy-related fundraiser show but the band said no, saying “there wasn’t enough time for (Kramer) to rehearse and rejoin the band before the show.” Kramer ended up filing a lawsuit over the ordeal, but the band eventually made amends and the drummer rejoined the group for some residency shows in Las Vegas.

Aerosmith stopped performing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2022 without Kramer, citing health concerns.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970 and signed a deal with Columbia Records in 1972. The band released an album in 1973 and 1974, but its third album — “Toys in the Attic” — launched Aerosmith into the rock stratosphere. “Toys in the Attic” included hit singles “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way” and sold 9 million copies. The band found renewed fame in the 1990s after the 1993 release of “Get a Grip.” The band won two Grammy Awards for hits “Livin’ on the Edge” and “Crazy.” “Get a Grip” sold more than 22 million copies and is the band’s only Diamond-certified album. To date, Aerosmith has released 15 studio albums and seven live albums.