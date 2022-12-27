GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced today.

Adam Fox’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.

Federal prosecutors have argued Fox should be sentenced to life in prison under a terrorism enhancement that they say is appropriate because he planned to blow up bridges as part of the plot. Defense attorneys disagree, saying prosecutors have overblown his role and that Fox would never have been able to actually kidnap the governor.

Investigators say Fox led a group of militia members planning to kidnap because they were angry over the executive orders she issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In court, prosecutors presented evidence that the men intended to snatch her from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow up bridges to slow down the police chasing them. Investigators say the men held training exercises and committing to buying explosives for the kidnapping — though the sellers were actually undercover FBI agents. The plot was busted in October 2020.

Two of the conspirators pleaded guilty and two other co-defendants were acquitted in the spring. The spring jury deadlocked on Fox and Barry Croft; they were retried and convicted in August.