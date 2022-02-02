ACLU sues Michigan again over sex offender registry

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is suing the state over the latest version of the sex offender registry.

The ACLU argues that it violates the rights of people who must live under unconstitutional restrictions.

The ACLU has repeatedly won key decisions in state and federal courts over Michigan’s registry. But the group says lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have responded with a new edition that still isn’t acceptable.

ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman says too many people are being “tarred as a sex offender for life” with no opportunity get off the list.

The plaintiffs include a man who was never convicted of a sex offense. He was accused of forcing a McDonald’s manager and a teen into the restaurant during a robbery.