ACLU: Feds need to investigate police in Detroit suburb

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the federal government to investigate the use of force by a suburban Detroit police department, especially incidents involving Black people.

The ACLU says officers in Taylor have injured people and created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation.”

The ACLU referred to 20 instances of alleged or documented excessive force. A white officer was recently charged with assaulting a Black motorist in 2020.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Taylor.

Council member Butch Ramik, a retired Taylor police officer, says he has raised his own concerns about excessive force.