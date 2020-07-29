Absolute miracle: Dog found alive after going overboard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family vacationing in northern Michigan are calling it a miracle after their dog, Roxy, survived after falling overboard while out on Lake Michigan.

The family first shared their story with the Benzie County Record Patriot.

The Obermans were on vacation in Frankfort, enjoying a day out on the water when tragedy struck. Their 1-year-old Goldendoodle fell out of their boat. They don’t know when it happened or how it happened but were able to determine it was somewhere in a 6-mile span, approximately 2 miles away from shore.

They immediately posted pictures to a local Facebook group, begging for help, but after a full day of searching, they were prepared for the worst.

Roxy, a 1-year-old Goldendoodle who survived after falling overboard in Lake Michigan. (Courtesy: Kim Oberman)

The family continued their search the next day, along with several locals trying to help. And one of them was Roxy’s guardian angel.

Lori Sarya owns a nearby marina. She saw the Facebook post and decided to go out and search for a while. Sarya walked the beach for 2 miles before approaching a seawall — and that’s where she found Roxy.

Lori Sarya who saved Roxy, a Goldendoodle who fell overboard in Lake Michigan. (Courtesy: Kim Oberman)

The Obermans were overjoyed when they got word that their dog was found alive and well. They told the Record Patriot several things were working in Roxy’s favor: She’s a smart, healthy dog, she was wearing a life jacket and the current was moving north and west, carrying her toward shore.