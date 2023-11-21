BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are facing federal charges in the theft of more than 120 handguns from a sporting goods store near Benton Harbor, which was carried out after the store manager was kidnapped from home and forced to participate, court records show.

The theft was carried out on Nov. 16 after the Dunham’s manager was abducted at gunpoint outside his home, blindfolded, handcuffed and interrogated on the alarm and security features at Dunham’s, court records show.

A day after the Nov. 16 abduction and theft, investigators located the two suspects and recovered the stolen firearms inside Yeti coolers. One cooler stuffed with stolen firearms was found inside a vehicle, the other gun-filled cooler was located at a home, according to the criminal complaint.

“Inside the coolers were a total of 120 firearms, most of the handguns had trigger guard security locks still attached,’’ according to a criminal complaint. “Two additional firearms stolen from Dunham’s were found hidden’’ in the basement of a home.

Two men, identified in court records as Darnell Divon Bishop and Dontrell Damon Nance, are named in a criminal complaint that lists federal crimes that could put them in prison for decades.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, accompanied by state and federal law enforcement officials, has scheduled a news conference for noon in Benton Harbor to provide an update into the robbery. It will stream live on woodtv.com.