GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you go out for St. Patrick’s Day and drink a few more beers than you plan, AAA might be able to help.

The insurance company is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program runs from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday. AAA wants people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to have fun but to be safe.

When called, a tow truck transports the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free and available to AAA members and nonmembers. AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. The service will not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Approximately a third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day.