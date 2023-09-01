GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of the Labor Day weekend is here, and to celebrate the holiday, thousands of people in Michigan are hitting the roads.

In order to prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel while under the influence, AAA is bringing back its “Tow to Go” program until Tuesday morning. The program is designed to prevent impaired driving during the holiday by offering free rides for partygoers and their vehicles.

For many throughout Michigan and across the country, Labor Day weekend is known as the last summer vacation before heading into fall. While out on the roads Friday evening, News 8 crews saw multiple campers and people with bikes hitched on the back of their cars, including the Angeletti family.

“We planned in February a family trip up north, so we’re actually going Mackinac Island,” said Noah Angeletti, a Chicago resident. “My mom has been wanting to go there, and we kept telling her, ‘Wait until the grandkids are little older.’ And so now we have a 7-year-old Emily and a 4-year-old Michael, and so we’re headed up.”

They aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the warm weather and long weekend.

“So, we’re in the Berrien Springs area of Michigan, and we’re traveling to Newago, Michigan. And then we’re going to head up to Sleeping Bear Dunes for the day on Sunday,” Bethany Grant said.

But even with more people on the roads, traffic seemed to be moving along smoothly Friday evening.

“We’ve seen a lot of cars. It looks like a lot of people with their toys out, pulling trailers or with bicycles,” Angeletti explained. “So yeah, it’s been pretty busy, but we’ve made it north of Grand Rapids. So we got a couple hours left, so not too bad.”

To help drivers stay safe this holiday, the Auto Club Group’s Tow to Go program is available to partygoers who find themselves without a safe ride home. It offers free rides to drivers and their vehicles within a 10-mile radius.

Tow to Go started Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday. People in Michigan can call 855.286.9246 for a ride.

“If you know you’re going to be celebrating this weekend and under the influence of alcohol or drugs or any other type of impairing medications, it’s really important that you plan ahead,” Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, said. “You designate a driver or make plans for a safe ride home.”