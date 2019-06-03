Michigan

AAA: Michigan gas prices steady at about $2.90 per gallon

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are steady from a week ago at about $2.90 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 10 cents less than a year ago as increased gasoline production and higher stock levels make up for higher demand.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan gas prices

The state's highest average was in the Upper Peninsula at around $2.94. The lowest price was in the Detroit area at roughly $2.86 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries