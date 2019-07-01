AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents to $2.79 per gallon

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.79 per gallon as travelers prepare to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that despite the increase the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 21 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the state’s highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.84. The lowest price was in the Traverse City area at roughly $2.61 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.82 per gallon, up about 8 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

