AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $2.87 per gallon

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic gas prices generic gasoline generic gas pump_1555974576405.jpg.jpg

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 7 cents from a week ago to about $2.87 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 13 cents less than a year ago. AAA notes that prices in Michigan have fluctuated in recent weeks, but they’ll likely rise this week during the run-up to the Memorial Day holiday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan gas prices

The state’s highest average was about $2.92 a gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The lowest was about $2.84 in the Traverse City and Marquette areas.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, up about 4 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!