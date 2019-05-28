AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 1 cent to $2.88 per gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.88 per gallon.
Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 22 cents less than a year ago.
>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan gas prices
The state's highest average was about $2.96 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.79 in the Traverse City area.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, about the same as a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.