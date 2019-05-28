Michigan

AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 1 cent to $2.88 per gallon

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:25 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:25 AM EDT

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.88 per gallon.

Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 22 cents less than a year ago.

The state's highest average was about $2.96 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.79 in the Traverse City area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, about the same as a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

