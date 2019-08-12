AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 11 cents to $2.64 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen 11 cents from a week ago to about $2.64 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 36 cents less than a year ago. AAA says that stocks of gasoline for the U.S. have grown and pump prices could continue to drop this summer if domestic stocks continue to outpace demand.

The state’s highest average was in the Ann Arbor and Detroit areas at around $2.76. The lowest prices were in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas at roughly $2.46 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.