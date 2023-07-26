GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aug. 7 will mark National Lighthouse Day.

It’s the perfect time to pay tribute to what have been called “historic beacons” along Michigan’s coastline.

Historian and author Dianna Stampfler said the many lighthouses here in our state played a key role in many Michigan industries, including mining, lumbering, fishing, agriculture and manufacturing.

She also said women also played prominent roles in the early days of lighthouse keepers. Hear more from the conversation in the video player above.

You can find more information about Michigan lighthouses at promotemichigan.com and at The Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association website.