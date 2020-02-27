State to provide update on redistricting commission

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s congressional and legislative districts could be redrawn soon. And state officials are still working to put together a commission of people that would do just that.

The state has already processed half of the more than 6,000 applications for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. That’s already more than the minimum required by the constitution.

Michigan voters amended the state constitution in 2018, giving the responsibility for drawing state and congressional electoral districts to a randomly selected, independent commission of citizens.

The applicants will now be whittled down into a pool of 200 semifinalists, and then a final 13 will be chosen.

The conference will include several top figures from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, including Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler, Chief Legal Director Michael J. Brady, Director of Communications Jake Rollow, and director of special projects Sally Marsh.

They are scheduled to talk about the random selection and how they will “mirror, as closely as possible, the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.”

The conference starts at 2 p.m., and the state will continue accepting applications until June 1.

You can learn more about the process, and apply for the commission online.