MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Nearly $100 million in state and federal funding has been secured to fund the construction of a new Marquette Veterans Home.

The new home, which will replace the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, will serve 100 veterans in the Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program devoted $63.4 million in fiscal year 2023 toward the new home. The state included $34.2 million in funding for the project in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, a Wednesday release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said.

“Michiganders who served our nation in uniform deserve access to safe, affordable housing and I am proud that we have secured funding to build a new veterans home in the UP,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This new facility will offer quality long-term care for veterans in the UP and ensure they get access to the resources they need to thrive. I am grateful to the VA and state legislators on both sides of the aisle for their efforts to get this done. Let’s keep working together to support our veterans.”

The Wednesday release said the new Marquette Veterans Home will be similar in design to Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township and Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, which have a more home-like setup. The new home will include three neighborhood buildings that will give each resident their own bedroom and bathroom. There will be shared gathering and kitchen spaces. Each neighborhood will have a community center with clinical and therapeutic services, and offer amenities like a barbershop, salon and café bistro. Members will also have access to a large great room for meetings and outdoor courtyards and green spaces.

“With the funding provided by both the VA and the State of Michigan, we are excited to move forward with selection of a location for the new home, which will continue to offer the same essential long-term care services to our Upper Peninsula veterans that we have provided for over 40 years,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director for Michigan Veteran Homes.