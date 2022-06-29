PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 86-year-old man was thrown into a lake during a boat crash at Diamond Lake in Penn Township on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bruce McCartney, 74, of South Bend, Indiana, was driving his 16-foot Lund boat on the south end of Diamond lake when he crashed into a Nitro fishing boat. Gene Delavoret, a 70-year-old from St. Joseph, and 73-year-old Richard Knapp Jr. from Three Oaks were in the Nitro boat.

McCartney’s passenger, Robert Schmitt, 86, also from South Bend, was thrown from the boat in the crash. He was unconscious in the water, said the sheriff’s office. McCartney’s boat was still running and circled the Nitro boat several times until the driver took control. It then started to gain water.

Delaforet and Knapp, who were in the Nitro boat, pulled Schmitt from the water, deputies said.

A Cass County Marine Unit responded to the scene and got all the men and boats back to shore. Schmitt was treated for injuries.

Although personal floatation devices were on board both boats, they were not used during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Cass County deputies are still investigating. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, they said.