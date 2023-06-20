GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight current and former staff members at Alger Correctional Facility in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will face criminal charges for their roles in the death of an inmate in 2019.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Jonathan Lancaster was put in restraints and placed in an observation cell after he had stopped eating and drinking. Lancaster remained there for three days until he was eventually found dead.

In a news release, Nessel’s office says prison staff knew that Lancaster was in distress. He had lost at least 50 pounds in the previous 15 days and no one jumped in to provide medical attention until after he died. His autopsy shows Lancaster died of dehydration.

“The death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision,” Nessel stated. “These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendant’s shoulder in the death of Jonathan Lancaster.”

Six people face one count of involuntary manslaughter: Former Michigan Department of Corrections nurses Barbara Bedient, John Crane, Nathan Moser and Paul Zelenak, former Acting Warden Scott Sprader and former Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier. That charge is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Former MDOC Sgt. Jason Denman and current MDOC Officer Shawn Brinkman each face one count of misconduct in office. That charge is also a felony. It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met,” Nessel stated.

According to a Detroit Free press report from January 2020, a lawsuit filed after his death detailed Lancaster’s long history with mental illness, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Within weeks of being transferred to Alger Correctional Facility in Munising, Lancaster started experiencing hallucinations and bouts of insomnia.

Lancaster was serving a sentence for an armed robbery that took place in June 2013. He reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven cashier, taking $150.

News 8 has reached out to MDOC for comment but did not immediately hear back.