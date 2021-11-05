8 arrested in connection to Midwest drug ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight men, including three from Berrien County, were arrested Wednesday in connection to a Midwest drug ring.

The arrests were all connected to an investigation that centered around 32-year-old Ivan Huerta Hernandez, who allegedly had drug trafficking operations that were based in New Buffalo, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Friday release.

It said that through conduits in Mexico, Hernandez was supplied with cocaine by sources in Chicago. Hernandez then distributed the drugs to dealers in West Michigan and Northern Indiana, officials say.

On Wednesday morning, around 90 law enforcement officers from a variety of departments arrested the eight men and executed six search warrants in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

Officials say the seized around 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, around $99,900 in cash and two firearms.

Along with Hernandez, officials also arrested Marcus Jemel Johnson, 42 from Benton Harbor; Donald James Rogers, 62 from New Buffalo; Adrian Romero Antunez, 35 from Chicago; Henry Shavar Nichols, 41 from Greenville, South Carolina; Juan Martinez Camarillo, 36 from Michigan City, Indiana; Manuel Eudave, 54 from La Porte, Indiana; and Santiago Cardenas, 41 from Michigan City, Indiana.

The Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation began in 2020, officials say. Many departments were involved, including the FBI, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.