$70M winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A ticket that matched all six Powerball numbers to win $70 million was sold in Michigan, state lottery officials said.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac, about 25 miles north of Detroit.

The winning numbers are 14, 47, 54, 55 and 68. The Powerball number is 25.

Two tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing to win $50,000 were also sold in Michigan. The name of the retailers that sold the $50,000 tickets were not released.

State lottery officials advise the winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and check how to claim prizes on Michigan Lottery’s website.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.