KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s prison system will spend millions to equip corrections officers and other workers with body cameras.

Last month before going on recess for the summer, the Michigan Legislature passed the state’s largest ever budget, with nearly $82 billion in spending. MDOC was allotted just under $2.1 billion to house, feed and generally take care of some 32,000 prisoners.

Of that, a little over $7 million will pay for bodycams, which will be rolled out starting this fall.

MDOC Director Heidi Washington said bodycams, already in use by many police departments around the country, could make prisons safer and more reliable.

“This has been something that we are very invested in,” Washington said. “We need to modernize our facilities and make sure that we’re using the latest state-of-the-art equipment to help ensure the safe operations of our facilities, which equates to the safety of our staff and the safety of the men and women who live inside.”

Washington said the cameras are one more tool to help the department do its job. They will provide an extra view of the daily activity in prisons and the MDOC director hopes there is an added benefit:

“My hope is it would prevent situations from happening,” she said. “We’ve seen that in other states that it would serve as a de-escalation in that regard. That it would help us when an allegation does arise that we would have evidence at the ready — whether this was said, whether it wasn’t said, whether this happened or whether it didn’t happen.”

She said the cameras will help staff save time investigating and documenting incidents and concentrate on their primary job of keeping watch and making sure conditions are safe for prisoners as well as their fellow employees.

All sorts of prison staff will wear the cameras:

“Correctional officers, yes, of course,” Washington said. “Custody supervisors, food service employees, some non-custody housing unit staff. So a number of different category of employees would be equipped.”

The director says planning is going on now. The goal is to have the cameras in place shortly after the new budget goes into effect Oct. 1.