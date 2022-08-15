MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — During its 64th archaeological field season, the Mackinac State Historic Parks Archaeology teams found numerous historic items, including a set of joined sleeve buttons from the 1700s.

“This set of joined sleeve buttons, like a modern cufflink, was found in the 1781 demolition rubble layer. The green glass paste ‘stones’ are set in brass,” Lynn Evans, Mackinac State Historic Parks curator of archaeology, said in a press release.

The current excavation site is the House E of the Southeast Rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac. MSHPA said House E was first occupied by Charles Henri Desjardins de Rupallay de Gonneville, and later by an as-yet-unidentified English trader.

The Mackinac State Historic Parks Archaeology teams found a cropped bowl. (Courtesy of the Mackinac State Historic Parks)

The Mackinac State Historic Parks Archaeology teams found a brass weight. (Courtesy of the Mackinac State Historic Parks)

MSHPA said earlier this season, the archaeologist uncovered a part of a red earthenware bowl, a one-ounce brass weight marked with a crown over GR, for the king, a second brass weight from a set of nesting apothecary weights, stamped with a fleur-de-lis, a King’s 8th button and more.

Over the past few years, MSHPA said archaeologists have found “numerous exciting” items including a Compagnie des Indes lead seal dating between 1717 and 1769, a brass sleeve button with an intaglio bust on it, a potential structural post dating to the original 1715 fort, and engraved “Jesuit” trade ring, a brass serpentine sideplate for a British trade gun, complete remnants from a creamware plate, and other items.

Archaeologists will be on-site through Aug. 20, weather permitting.

For more information, visit mackinacparks.com.