6-year-old hit by truck, killed near Evart

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old boy was killed Monday after being hit by a pickup truck east of Evart.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup truck involved, which was hauling a trailer loaded with logs, was headed south on M-66 when the child suddenly ran into the road. The driver tried to avoid the boy, but couldn’t.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released.