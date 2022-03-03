6 students, 2 adults injured after bus rolls over near Mt. Pleasant

COE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Six students and two adults were injured after a bus rolled over near Mt. Pleasant Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound US-127 near Fremont Road in Isabella County’s Coe Township, south of Mt. Pleasant.

Witnesses to the crash reported to police that an Ithaca Public Schools bus carrying ski club members and chaperones veered off the roadway, lost control then rolled over.

Twenty-four students and three adults were on board, according to state police.

Six students, the bus driver and a chaperone were taken to a local hospital for further treatment and have since been released.

One student remained in the hospital with injuries state police said were not considered life-threatening.

Part of US-127 was closed while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.