6 News Spanish Cast for Thursday, May 21st – Actualizacion en español

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order telling people to stay home to help slow the spread of coronavirus may have led some to drink more, and that in turn is leading to an increase in drunken driving arrests, according to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.

"We are definitely seeing a notable, visible increase in the amount of arrests for drunk drivings and operating under the influence of drugs — and it's occurring at all times of day, whereas historically that's generally an evening or nighttime type of offense," MSP Sgt. Joeseph Racicot said.