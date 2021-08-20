57 Michigan State Police troopers graduate from recruit school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police has 57 new troopers as the 139th Trooper Recruit School students entered the police force Friday.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of MSP, administered the Oath of Office to the 57 new troopers.

“Public service is a noble calling and I’m proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a keynote speaker at the graduation. “The Michigan State Police is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in our country, and I want every trooper to know that as a former prosecutor, I got your back and I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make to keep us safe.”

The 139th Trooper Recruit School began on March 7, with 75 prospective troopers signing up.

Trooper Brock Bowers, Class Orator, spoke at the graduation.

“Today as we celebrate adding these 57 individuals to the Michigan State Police family, their future is laid out in front of them, full of opportunity and excitement,” Bowers said. “At a time when solidifying and growing relationships with the communities we serve is critically important, I know these newest troopers will rise to challenge, helping us to continue to deliver the very best in law enforcement services.”

There are now approximately 1,900 enlisted MSP troopers now with 1,215 assigned statewide.

The next recruit school begins Aug. 22 with 74 prospective troopers. Their expected graduation date is Feb. 17, 2022.