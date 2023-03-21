AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after a crash near Morley in Mecosta County Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on 180th Avenue near Washington Road in Aetna Township. The 5-year-old ran out into the road and was hit by a 70-year-old driver from Morley, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 5-year-old was brought to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. It said as of Tuesday evening, the child was in critical but stable condition.

Mecosta County EMS, Morley Fire and Rescue and Meceola Central Dispatch assisted the sheriff’s office.