5 West Michigan towns awarded clean water grant money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than $2 million in grant money has been awarded to 15 Michigan municipalities to help improve water systems.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Monday, saying the money will help ensure clean tap water for communities. The plan involves two grant programs through the MI Clean Water plan: The Drinking Water Asset Management grant and the Affordability and Planning grant.

Four West Michigan towns were recently awarded DWAM grants:

Union City: $191,760

Plainwell: $269,950

Three Rivers: $274,775

Berrien Springs: $215,000

Muskegon Heights was awarded an AP grant of $135,000.

“We will continue making significant investments under the MI Clean Water Plan to replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants including PFAs, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management systems, all while creating thousands of good-paying jobs,” Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems.”

More information about the MI Clean Water plan and grant recipients can be found online.