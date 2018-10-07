Michigan

5 to be inducted into Michigan Women's Hall of Fame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman who helped expose Flint's lead-contaminated water crisis and another who helped negotiate the 1855 Treaty of Detroit are joining the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is among three contemporary women and Agatha Biddle is one of two historical women being inducted. The 35th annual ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 18 at East Lansing's Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and public health expert, recently wrote a book about her experiences. Biddle, a tribal chief, helped broker the treaty between the U.S. government and Michigan Indian tribes.

Other contemporary honorees are Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and chemist Angela Wilson. The second historical inductee is Clara Stanton Jones, the first woman and African American to lead a major U.S. library system.

