LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five women are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Green Oak Township.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Green Oak Township police responded to a call of what was determined to be five people who entered an Ulta store, located at 9930 Village Place Blvd., and began filling a bag with the merchandise.

One suspect run away on foot, and others left the store in separate vehicles. A trooper fired his weapon at one vehicle, hitting it but not the driver, police said. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot after it hit a wall.

Nobody was hurt.

The five women are being held at the Livingston County Jail and are awaiting arraignment for multiple charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault.

The case is still being investigated by both Green Oak Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.