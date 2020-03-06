4th Workplace Walking Challenge starts in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Workplace Walking Challenge will be back this year, with Terryberry urging people to get up and moving to stay healthy.

Between April 20 and May 31, workers from dozens of businesses statewide will track their steps, walking for prizes.

Last year, about 5,000 people from 113 companies logged nearly 1 billion steps. Terryberry, which organizes employee recognition programs for companies, said even more businesses are expected to be involved this year, though 80% are returning.

Nearly 100 companies have signed up so far for this year’s event. Enrollment is open through April 10. To sign up your business, you can go to WorkplaceWalkingChallenge.com.