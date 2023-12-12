GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite being the longest of the National Scenic Trails in the U.S., the North Country National Scenic Trail was not recognized by the National Park Service — until now.

Last week, the National Park System announced the unit status for the trail which will provide it with additional resource access and funding opportunities. It was an effort 34 years in the making.

“Now, when the National Park Service tells the story of the amazing scenic and recreational opportunities provided by the National Park System, it will tell our stories too,” Tom Gilbert, former National Park Service superintendent of the North Country National Scenic Trail, said in a statement.

The trail itself stretches approximately 4,800 miles and ventures through 11 states from North Dakota to Vermont. It is the longest of any of the 11 National Scenic Trails that include Appalachian and Natchez Trace trails.

The trail stretches down through the western side of Michigan from the Wisconsin state line to the Ohio state line, including parts of the Manistee National Forest.

Visit the North Country Trail website to check out the full trail and learn all about the best way to traverse it.