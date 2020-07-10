$43M headed to mid-Michigan as Trump OKs disaster declaration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for five mid-Michigan counties hit hard by floods when dams failed earlier this year, freeing up federal aid.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar represents the flooded region near Midland. He said with so much need, $43 million in aid was expedited. He said number of groups would be eligible for some of it.

“There will be opportunities for local government, for infrastructure, for public buildings, whether it’s bridges and roads. Also some private homes could be actually helped with this through the private assistance,” Moolenaar, a Republican, listed. “And it’s something to where we’re also going to look at mitigation opportunities so that we don’t get into this situation again.”

There are a number of different agency and departments that will be administering the funds, according to Mollenaar. You can find out more at DisasterAssistance.gov.

The late May flood devastated areas in Midland and four other counties. More than 11,000 people had to be evacuated when at least one dam failed and another was damaged.