GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sunday, the 42 Strong Foundation honored the legacy of Tate Myre, a student who was killed in the Oxford High School mass shooting in November 2021, with the help of a Midwest training facility.

Forty-two was the number that Tate wore on his back when he would charge onto the football field.

The foundation partnered with ETS Performance, a training facility with locations across the Midwest, including one in Holland. At these facilities, they offered 42-minute group sessions for members and their friends. Along with training, participants focused on ‘Tate Traits,’ which are traits that Tate’s family and friends use to describe him.

“Reinforcing, building that community, building trust, bringing people together, you know, there’s nothing better than getting a workout in and bringing your friends,” Trent Myre, Tate’s brother and the public relations director for the 42 Strong Foundation, said.

Trent Myre, who is a manager at the gym in Oxford, said his brother worked out there for three years and had a passion for mentoring others.

“He was very genuine,” he said. “He cared about people.”

Trent Myre, who helped coach wrestling in Oxford, said the day before the shooting, his brother had stayed after his practice, to help him with his younger class. He said his brother was always looking out for the little guy.

“He mentored a kid at a local gym, ETS. He was there for someone, for a middle school kid and after everything happened, this certain kid’s mom came to us and asked us about the idea of starting a peer-to-peer mentorship program. We said, ‘heck yeah’ because you know, that’s what Tate was doing. That’s what he would still be doing to this day, is impacting the kids in the Oxford community and beyond,” he said.

The foundation has 300 mentees, who are in seventh to ninth grade. Their mentors are in 10th to 12th grade. Trent Myre said he wants to keep this age range in the program because the mentors just went through what the mentees are experiencing.

“They can relate to someone who’s similar in age and is not going to, you know, we belittle them and not have that similar experience,” Trent Myre said.

The foundation’s mission, he said, is to try to help kids going through hard times and prevent the tragedy that happened in Oxford.

“We don’t want anything to happen like this in any other community,” he said. “We truly believe that, you know, giving these kids a friend, giving them someone to talk to, you know, that could, could make the difference, can have an amazing impact on so many kids.”

For more information about the 42 Strong Foundation, Trent Myre encourages anyone to check out their social media pages and website.