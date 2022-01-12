400 pipes: Benton Harbor makes progress on water crisis

Crews dig up water service lines to determine whether they are lead or made of another material as the process to remove lead lines gets underway. (Nov. 8, 2021)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — As the city of Benton Harbor continues to deal with its water crisis, over 400 of its water lines have been replaced or verified as lead-free, officials say.

So far 424 water service lines have been replaced or cleared, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a Wednesday release. Around 3,900 lines remain.

MDHHS says the work will accelerate in March when more contractors start. The state is aiming to finish the work by spring of 2023.

City leaders declared a local state of emergency on Oct. 19, 2021, in response to the high levels of lead contamination in the water. Data from the city shows the highest lead reading from sampled homes found 889 parts per billion, more than 59 times the state limit.

Residents can pickup free bottled water at Benton Harbor High School, located at 870 Colfax Avenue, during the following times:

Thursday, Jan. 13, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can stop by a self-serve water pickup at Southwest Community Action Agency, located at 331 Miller Street, during the following times:

Thursday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t get to a pickup location, call 211 to arrange for delivery.