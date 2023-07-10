Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people from West Michigan were killed in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clinton County.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to W. Townsend Road west of S. Jones Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 22-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle before it went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Haylee Hart of Greenville, died at the scene.

Three passengers were also killed. The sheriff’s office said they were later identified as 18-year-old Louis Lutz of Muir, a 16-year-old Belding girl and 21-year-old Ryan Thelen of Greenville.

One passenger, 18-year-old Jaden Cook of Ionia, was taken to the hospital for treatment in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.