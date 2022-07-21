GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four of six Detroit-areas were acquitted of a a multimillion dollar opioid scheme.

A jury found Rajendra Bothra, Ganiu Edu, David Lewis and Christopher Russo not guilty on June 29, court records show.

The six doctors who operated out of two Detroit-area clinics were charged in December 2018. Federal prosecutors alleged they bilked the government and private insurers out of nearly $500 million by unlawfully prescribing millions of doses of opioids.

Russo also worked for West Michigan health care providers and pain clinics.