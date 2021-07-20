4 arrested after stolen car found near Blanchard

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people, including a man from Grand Rapids, were arrested last week after a stolen vehicle was found near Blanchard.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release that the case started with a report of a stolen vehicle on July 12. The next day, deputies found the car in the 300 block of Millbrook Road near SW County Line Road in Millbrook Township.

Authorities say four people from that address were arrested on various charges:

Brandon Burch, 30, from Grand Rapids was arrested on felony auto theft and felony selling of stolen property. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from a different jurisdiction, but the sheriff’s office did not say what those warrants were for.

Kyle Chapman Jr, 33, from Millbrook was arrested on felony possession of stolen property (vehicle) and a parole violation. He was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from a different jurisdiction, but the sheriff’s office did not say what those warrants were for.

John Hubbard, 35, from Morley was arrested on felony meth possession and a parole violation.

Danielle Hall, 34, from Morley was arrested on two felony warrants for fail to appear and contempt of court.

All four have been arraigned and are being held at the Mecosta County Jail.