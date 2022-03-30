GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign a bill today devoting $4.8 billion in funding to various infrastructure projects.

On hand at the bill signing in Grand Rapids are state Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Chief of Parks and Recreation Ron Olson and Brian Harris of Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.

The spending plan that was approved by the state Legislature last week garnered bipartisan support.

“Once again, we’ve proven that in Michigan, Republicans and Democrats can come together to get things done. And if we keep the needs of the people of our state front and center in all of our work, we’re going to be able to continue this moment and get a lot more done,” Whitmer said.

The plan will send about $1.75 billion to drinking water safety programs, plus hundreds of millions for dam upkeep, roads and bridges. It also has money for expanding high-speed internet and affordable housing.

“…This plan will improve all 301 of our state parks and hundreds more local parks while increasing tourism, outdoor recreation and supporting businesses in all the surrounding communities,” Whitmer said.

The spending also includes $55 million for trails and parks along the Grand River. It will support the Grand River Greenway Project, which would create a continuous trail along the river all the way from Grand Rapids to Lake Michigan at Grand Haven. State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said the greenway will rehabilitate and expand 26 acres of river corridor, including several Grand Rapids parks.

“Here in Grand Rapids, we’ve been dreaming, planning and working to redefine our relationship with the river that defines our city by restoring the rapids and creating a riverfront corridor that invites us to interact with the river and each other in whole news ways,” Brinks said. “Investing in the Grand River Greenway will provide opportunities for Grand Rapidians and visitors alike to recreate, exercise, commute, learn and simply enjoy a swath of green space available to all in the heart of our city.”

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the money will “significantly speed up” river restoration efforts. She said previous estimates of between 10 and 20 years to finish the project have been reduced to five.

“It’s amazing,” Bliss said. “This new state funding … will accelerate our work to rehab antiquated riverfront park like Lyon Square and Ah-Nab-Awen Park…”

She said it will also support the transformation of blighted property into new parks and public spaces “that make the river’s edge a more beautiful and inviting place for everyone.”

Some of the money is expected to help pay to turn the city-owned 201 Market public works property on the riverfront into an amphitheater.

Whitmer said some of the money will also pay for a greenway in Detroit and a new state park in the Flint area. She said Genesee County is the only county in Michigan that doesn’t already have a state park.

The $4.8 billion comes largely from federal pandemic relief dollars sent to the state.