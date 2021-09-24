4.5 miles added to Dragon Trail in Stanwood

On the Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam trail. (File)

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Another four and a half miles has opened at the Dragon Trail in Mecosta County.

The trail is now just over 19 miles long, Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam said in a release.

The new portion includes a bridge and multiple boardwalk crossings over creeks.

Around five more miles will be added this year. Once it is complete, the Dragon Trail will be almost 47 miles long and will be in both Mecosta County and Newaygo County.

People can mountain bike, hike, run and more on the trail.

The new addition starts in Brower Park, located at 23056 Polk Road in Stanwood.