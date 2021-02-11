3rd Michigan man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot

Photos provided in an FBI complaint show photos taken by James Mels during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

DETROIT (AP) — A third Michigan man has been arrested in an investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

James Mels of Shelby Township, near Detroit, is charged in Washington with entering a restricted building without permission and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

Mels appeared Thursday in Detroit federal court and was released on bond. All subsequent court hearings will be in Washington.

After getting a tip, the FBI says it recently interviewed Mels, who admitted being at the Capitol and showed photos on his phone. The FBI says Mels said “he did not engage in any violence and was not aware of anyone organizing violence.”

The other two Michigan men charged include Karl Dresch of Calumet and Michael Foy of Wixom.