3-year-old shot at Zap Zone in Eaton Co.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 3-year-old is in stable condition after she was shot Tuesday night at Zap Zone in Delta Township.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies on the scene were able to provide first aid. The child was taken to Sparrow Hospital where she underwent surgery, police say.

The sheriff’s office says the 3-year-old girl was out of surgery and in stable condition.

Detectives say they are following up on all leads and conducting numerous interviews of witnesses at or near the scene. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517.323.8492.