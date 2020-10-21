3-year-old shot at Zap Zone in Eaton Co.

Michigan

by: Adam Fisher

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 3-year-old is in stable condition after she was shot Tuesday night at Zap Zone in Delta Township.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies on the scene were able to provide first aid. The child was taken to Sparrow Hospital where she underwent surgery, police say.

The sheriff’s office says the 3-year-old girl was out of surgery and in stable condition.

Detectives say they are following up on all leads and conducting numerous interviews of witnesses at or near the scene. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517.323.8492.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!