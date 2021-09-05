3-year-old hospitalized after dirt bike crash in Cass Co.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old was hospitalized after a dirt bike crash in Cass County Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the village of Marcellus on Snyder Street near E. South Street, just south of E. Main Street.

Deputies say a 49-year-old man was driving the dirt bike when the throttle cable broke and caused him to lose control. The bike was unable to slow down or stop and was heading for a tree.

The driver laid the bike down instead of hitting the tree because he thought it would be safer, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver grabbed the child and tried to absorb most of the impact in an effort to protect the child.

The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital in Three Rivers by family members then was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and helmets were worn, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.