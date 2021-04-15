3-year-old dies; 3 now dead in Eaton County shooting

The home were the Tuesday shooting happened in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The 3-year-old who was shot yesterday in Delta Township has died.

Anson Zwick and his 5-year-old sister Vivian Zwick were shot yesterday by their father, Joseph Lechletiner, 47, the Eaton Count Sheriff’s Office says. Vivian and Lechletiner were both found dead shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Anson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died Wednesday night.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Lechletiner shot both children and then himself, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said in a Thursday release.

Lechleitner lived in the Upper Peninsula, in the area of Shingleton.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517.323.8492.