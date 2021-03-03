Judge to decide if 3 Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects to face trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Three of the suspects charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were in court Wednesday as some of the case against them was laid out.

Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are all facing state-level charges of providing material support for terrorist acts. Prosecutors say they are members of an antigovernment militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, which conspired to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about her unilateral coronavirus mitigation orders.

On Wednesday morning, prosecutors showed several social media posts in which the suspects threatened violence and some that appeared to show they were emboldened by former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

“This is a meme with Gov. Whitmer and her head replacing a Nazi leader’s head, which says ‘furor Michigan,'” an investigator described images being shown to the court. “This is propaganda with an American flag dripping from a bullet that says, ‘By bullet or ballot, restoration of the republic is coming.'”

He went on to describe a screen capture of an April 17, 2020, tweet from Trump that read, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

“Joe Morrison posted it on Facebook to his followers,” the investigator said.

Whitmer also blamed Trump’s tolerance for extremists for emboldening them.

Once all of the evidence is presented, the judge will determine if there is enough to send the case on to trial.

A total of 14 people have been charged in connection to the kidnapping plot, eight of whom were charged at the state level. Six were charged at the federal level and one of those has already pleaded guilty.

Authorities say the suspects scouted Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan, built and tested bombs, looked into blowing up a bridge to slow police, and bought a Taser to use in t he kidnapping. The suspects were arrested in October.