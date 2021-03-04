Preliminary hearing for 3 Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects continues

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony continued Thursday in the preliminary hearing for three of the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At the end of the proceedings, a Jackson County judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to send Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico to trial on terrorism charges. The three are among 14 people who investigators say plotted to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about her unilateral coronavirus mitigation orders.

FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified Thursday that Morrison told members of his group, called the Wolverine Watchmen, that he “wants Whitmer’s head on a platter.”

Asked by an attorney whether that could be satire, Impola replied, “I guess I don’t think that’s funny.”

During cross-examination, defense attorneys tried to show that Morrison left the Wolverine Watchmen before the plot to kidnap Whitmer formed and that Musico didn’t schedule or run any training.

Musico Defense: He (Musico) didn't schedule any training…..he didn't train anybody on how to do anything. FBI Agent: I think that's accurate. Defense: He was just there being trained and one of the people he was being trained by was your confidential source. — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) March 4, 2021

The preliminary hearing began Wednesday. FBI agents testified that the suspects held training sessions at a “kill house,” which was meant to help them practice entering a building and finding their target, and that they planned an attack on the Battle Creek Police Department.

Defense attorneys pointed out that no attacks actually happened and one was ever hurt.

Eight of the 14 suspects arrested last year face state-level charges, including Bellar, Morrison and Musico. Six others were charged at the federal level and one of those has already pleaded guilty.