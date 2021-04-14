3 shot in Eaton County, including 2 children, 5-year-old & adult dead

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting deaths that occurred at a Delta Township home.

According to a release, around 11 P.M. on Tuesday, deputies were alerted to an address on Old River Trail in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 40-year-old man who was dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies also located two children ages three and five that were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 5-year-old girl was deceased. The 3-year-old boy was alive and deputies quickly started to render aid.

He was rushed to the hospital by Delta EMS and is in critical condition. There is not believed to be any continued threat to the public and detectives are investigating. Officers were on scene as of 10:45 A.M. Wednesday morning.

A neighbor tells 6 News, the family has lived in the area for less than a year.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich wants to thank Delta EMS, Michigan State Police, MSU Police, and the MSP Crime Lab for their assistance with this very emotional scene.

<<<THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED.