3 people killed in Eaton County were part of suspect’s family

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The three people who were killed near Dimondale last week were family members of the suspect who was arrested, authorities say.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office did not release their names on Monday.

The killings happened Friday on Bishop Highway near Creyts Road north of Dimondale. Deputies say they got one 911 for an unknown reason. Shortly thereafter, a neighbor in that area called 911 and said a little girl had shown up to their house with a foot injury. The neighbor reported hearing screaming and shots coming from the house next door.

When deputies got to the house of the original 911 call, they found three adults shot dead.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies soon developed Daniel Sougstad, 23, as their suspect. They sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Early Saturday morning, Sougstad was stopped by authorities in Ingham County. He was arrested without incident.

Sougstad was taken to the Eaton County Jail, where he was booked on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm.