3 people fatally shot at Indiana apartment were from Detroit

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in Muncie, Indiana.

Police Chief Nate Sloan said late Friday that officers that morning found the bodies of 30-year-old Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 25-year-old Devonte Earl Hollis and 27-year-old Terence Thomas. He says all three died from gunshot wounds and were from the Detroit area.

The Star Press reports autopsies are expected to be conducted over the weekend.

Sloan says Muncie police and other agencies are continuing to investigate the slayings. No one has been arrested.