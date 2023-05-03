MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Three people from Nigeria will face charges related to the 2022 death of a Marquette teen, according to federal attorneys.

Samuel Ogoshi, Samson Ogoshi, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, all from of Lagos, Nigeria, face charges related to “Sextortion,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sextortion, or sexual extortion, is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

During a Wednesday news conference, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said the three suspects are accused of sexually extorting multiple young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan as well as across the country.

All 3 men were charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, a 30-year felony; conspiracy to distribute child pornography, a 20-year felony; and conspiracy to commit stalking, a 5-year felony.

Samuel Ogoshi was charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, a 30-year felony.

The charges stem from the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, who was found dead March 25, 2022. His name was released at the request of his family.

The DeMay family released a statement Wednesday, saying their focus going forward is to bring more awareness to children, young adults and parents.

“Our family has forever been changed by this heinous crime and our objective is to prevent another individual from being victimized,” wrote the family, in part. “Kids, teenagers, and even adults can be a target of sextortion. We urge you to have discussions about this and have a plan for your children to reach out if it does happen to them.”

“Jordan will never be forgotten,” the family added. “He will forever be in our hearts and will drive us forward to share his story and help others.”

Additional details of the investigation and resources can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s website.